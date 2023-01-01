Philly Pretzel Factory - 0121 (St. Clair)
Open today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location
400 Terry Rich Boulevard, Saint Clair PA 17970
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Park Tavern & Grille - 315 North Centre St
No Reviews
315 North Centre St Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurant