Go
Banner picView gallery

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0163 (Staten Island)

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

604 Forest Avenue

Staten Island, NY 10310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

604 Forest Avenue, Staten Island NY 10310

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Trattoria Vento - Trattoria Vento
orange starNo Reviews
676 forest ave Staten Island, NY 10310
View restaurantnext
The Kettle Black - Staten Island
orange star3.8 • 186
415 Forest Ave Staten island, NY 10301
View restaurantnext
Ho' Brah Taco - Staten Island
orange starNo Reviews
412 Forest Ave Staten Island, NY 10301
View restaurantnext
WEST CORK GRILL - 500 HENDERSON AVE
orange starNo Reviews
500 HENDERSON AVE Staten Island, NY 10310
View restaurantnext
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor - Snug Harbor Igloos - Snug Harbor Igloos
orange star4.4 • 345
1000 Richmond Terrace Staten Island, NY 10301
View restaurantnext
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL - Victory Boulevard - SI
orange star4.0 • 2
1172 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Staten Island

Mike's Unicorn Diner
orange star4.3 • 3,316
2944 victory blvd Staten Island, NY 10304
View restaurantnext
Mike's Place Hylan
orange star4.5 • 2,278
4677 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10312
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Staten Island
orange star4.5 • 1,934
438 Nome Ave Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
DiLeo's Pizzeria
orange star4.8 • 1,303
2491 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
Mike's Dakota Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,009
921 Richmond Avenue Staten Island, NY 10314
View restaurantnext
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant - HYLAN BLVD
orange star4.4 • 951
1650 Hylan Blvd Staten Island, NY 10305
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Staten Island

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (44 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Philly Pretzel Factory - 0163 (Staten Island)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston