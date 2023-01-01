Philly Pretzel Factory - 0257 (Syosset)
Open today 7:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
331 Jackson Avenue, Syosset NY 11791
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kashi - Syosset - 343 Jericho turnpike
No Reviews
343 Jericho turnpike Syosset, NY 11791
View restaurant