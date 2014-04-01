Philly Pretzel Factory - 0024 (Voorhees)
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
110 White Horse Road, Voorhees Township NJ 08043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Greens and Grains Northfield
No Reviews
1120 White Horse Road Voorhees Township, NJ 08043
View restaurant
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees - 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043
No Reviews
700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road Echelon, NJ 08043
View restaurant