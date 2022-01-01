Go
Toast

Philly Cheesesteaks

High Quality food.good customer service

676 LANCASTER AVE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 WINGS$15.99
10 Jumbo fresh wings-never frozen
HOT, MILD, BBQ, OLD BAY, OR CAJUN, served with blue cheese
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK$12.99
CHEESE STEAK$12.99
Ribeye Steak and melted american cheese.
HONEY CRISPY WRAP$9.50
Crispy chicken, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Honey mustard. Served on your choice wrap.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$9.50
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served on your choice wrap.
CHEESE WHIZ FRIES$5.99
THE HEATER$12.99
Chicken steak cooked in buffalo sauce, with blue cheese, and american cheese.
FRENCH FRIES$4.99
EAGLE STEAK$13.99
Ribeye Steak with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and cheese whiz.
ONION RINGS$7.50
Location

676 LANCASTER AVE

BERWYN PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
