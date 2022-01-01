Go
Philly Style Bagels

Come in and enjoy!

1451 East Columbia Avenue

Popular Items

SANDWICH Classic Lox$11.50
Classic Lox comes on your choice of bagel, with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber.
SANDWICH BLT$7.50
The BLT comes on your choice of Bagel with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.
Hot Coffee$2.50
Small, 12 oz.
Large, 16 oz.
Hash Brown$2.00
8 oz. Spreads$5.35
8 oz. is enough for about 6 bagels!
Iced Coffee$3.50
SANDWICH Egg and Cheese$7.50
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Bacon (optional)
HALF DOZEN$11.00
DRY BAGEL$2.50
One dry bagel of your choice in bag
Bagel w/ Spread$2.50
Choose your bagel and spread, add veggies and/or some proteins; make your own sandwich!
Location

1451 East Columbia Avenue

PHILADELPHIA PA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:15 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

