Philly Style Bagels Old City

218 Arch Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8 oz. Spreads$5.35
8 oz. spread - enough for about six bagels
Hot Coffee$2.50
Small, 12 oz.
Large, 16 oz.
SANDWICH BLT$7.50
The BLT Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
HALF DOZEN$11.00
SANDWICH Classic Lox$11.50
The Classic Lox Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber.
Bagel w/ Spread$2.50
Choose your Bagel and Spread, add veggies, or some proteins; make your own sandwich!
Iced Coffee$3.50
DRY BAGEL$2.50
Single bagel of your choosing in a bag!
SANDWICH Egg and Cheese$7.50
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Bacon (optional)
DOZEN$21.00
Bakers dozen (13) of your choice!
218 Arch Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:15 pm
