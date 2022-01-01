Go
PhillyBurgerIM

Premium Gourmet Burgers located at 1601 Race Street Philadelphia

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Aioli Fries$5.56
Cookie (flavor as per availability)$1.85
Cowboy Beef$10.97
Angus Beef patty (1/3 lb.)+
Barbecue sauce +
Cheddar cheese melt +
Onion Rings fried +
Bacon +
4.5" Brioche bun
Crispy Chicken$9.98
Chicken patty +
Buffalo sauce +
American Cheese +
Pickles +
Caramelized Onions +
Baby Spinach +
4.5" Brioche bun
Spanish Beef$10.97
Angus Beef patty (1/3 lb) +
Spicy Aioli sauce +
Pepper Jack cheese melt +
Bell Pepper grilled+
Jalapeno grilled +
Leafy Lettuce +
4.5" Brioche bun
6 pieces Tenders$7.99
Sweet Potato Fries$5.56
Sweet Potata fries - available in one large size only
Classic Angus Beef$10.97
Angus Beef Patty (1/3 lb) +
House sauce +
American Cheese +
Pickles +
Onions +
Leafy Lettuce +
Roma Tomato +
4.5" Brioche bun
French Fries$4.63
French Potato Fries - one size only
Gourmet Onion Rings$5.56
Onion Rings - available in one large size
Location

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Termini Brothers Bakery

Termini Bros Bakery is more than just a pastry shop, it is a Philadelphia landmark.
Open since 1921, our family business represents a step into the past, where technology and automation take a back seat to artistry and old world craftsmanship.

Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters

Saxbys

Alpen Rose

Alpen Rose to go

