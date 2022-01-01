PhillyPhlava
From the Burbs of Philly bringing all da' Phlava including Herr's Chips, Hank's Soda, Birch Beer and "Real" Cheese Steaks & Hoagies made the way they're supposed to be, on LISCIO'S & AMOROSO ROLLS!
Visit us for lunch and or dinner. Located 7 Miles North of Raymond James Stadium on Dale Mabry Hwy in the Fresh Market/Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza at Fletcher Ave. Come in and enjoy!
13149 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste E
Popular Items
Location
13149 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste E
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0210
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Clean Juice
At Clean Juice we only serve healthy products. Not just some of the time. Not when we can. All of the time. We love what we do, whom we do it with, and why we do it. We make it easy to choose organic and get a truly healthy product. Stop by today at your nearest clean juice bar for a healthy juice, a protein smoothie or an acai bowl and see what a difference choosing healthy makes!
Island Fin Poke - Carrollwood
Come in and enjoy!