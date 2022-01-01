Go
PhillyPhlava

From the Burbs of Philly bringing all da' Phlava including Herr's Chips, Hank's Soda, Birch Beer and "Real" Cheese Steaks & Hoagies made the way they're supposed to be, on LISCIO'S & AMOROSO ROLLS!
Visit us for lunch and or dinner. Located 7 Miles North of Raymond James Stadium on Dale Mabry Hwy in the Fresh Market/Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza at Fletcher Ave. Come in and enjoy!

13149 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste E

Popular Items

BAY FRIES W/CHEESE$5.25
ONION RINGS(1/2lb)$4.25
SERVED W/O-RING SAUCE
FRENCH FRIES$3.50
6 WINGS$8.95
GARBAGE FRIES$7.25
BAC'N/JALAPENO/CHIVES/RANCH
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK$10.45
CHEESE FRIES$4.45
CHEESE STEAK$10.45
BACON CHEESE FRIES$7.25
TOPPED W/BAC'N & CHEEZ WHIZ
BAY FRIES$4.25
Location

13149 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste E

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
