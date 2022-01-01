Go
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks - Downey

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

12008 Lakewood Blvd

Downey, CA 90242



Menu

Most Popular


French Fries
$3.99

Onion Rings
$5.99

Thick cut, beer battered


Cheesesteak Fries
$9.99

French fries topped with thinly sliced steak and Wiz

Burg-a-Bites
$7.99

2 burger sliders served with a small order of fries (no substitutions).


Classic Cheesesteak
$10.99

Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll


Cheesesteak Hoagie
$11.99

Our Classic Cheesesteak with lettuce and tomato

Philly's Best Burger
$7.99

Our Cheeseburger with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers


Bacon Ranch Chicken
$11.99

Our Classic Chicken with crisp bacon and creamy ranch dressing


Turkey
$10.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano


Philly's Best Cheesesteak
$11.99

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

French Fries


French Fries
$3.99
Philly Cheesesteaks


Philly's Best Cheesesteak
$11.99

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Cheese Fries


Cheese Fries
$4.99

French fries with a side of Wiz

Mushroom Cheesesteak
$11.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Location

12008 Lakewood Blvd, Downey CA 90242


