Philly's Best Cheesesteaks

Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteak & Hoagie Shop

18691 Brookhurst Street

Popular Items

Philly Club$10.99
Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham and turkey breast with crisp bacon served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
Cheese Fries$4.99
French fries with a side of Wiz
Mushroom Chicken$11.49
Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms
Philly's Best Chicken$11.99
Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers
Mushroom Cheesesteak$11.49
Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms
Classic Cheesesteak$10.99
Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll
Onion Rings$5.99
Thick cut, beer battered
Philly's Best Cheesesteak$11.99
Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers
Italian$10.99
Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
French Fries$3.99
Fountain Valley CA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
0044 - Fountain Valley

Marie Callender's Fountain Valley

California Shabu-Shabu

FIRST CLASS PIZZA

