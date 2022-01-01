Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteak & Hoagie Shop
18691 Brookhurst Street
Popular Items
Location
18691 Brookhurst Street
Fountain Valley CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
0044 - Fountain Valley
Come in and enjoy!
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
World Famous Pies and comfort food for the entire family. Full bar with all your favorites and beer on tap.
California Shabu-Shabu
Come in and enjoy!!
FIRST CLASS PIZZA
Come see why OC Weekly named us "Best Pizza!" First Class Pizza...in a class by itself!