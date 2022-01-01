Philly's on Priest
Come in and enjoy!
1402 S Priest Dr
Popular Items
Location
1402 S Priest Dr
Tempe AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
Burger Rush
Its not fast food, its Real Food Fast... Ready, Set, Mesquite...
Dirty Dough
Huge warm cookies where we focus on what goes into the dough.
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Tempe
Mama Rosa spent several years working for other restaurants. With five children to provide for, days off were spent with her children picking cotton in the fields in Mesa, Tempe and Chandler. Her oldest son, Narcizo (Chicho), working by her side would often hold out his arm and say, "Someday, Mama, there will be a restaurant with Rosita's name on it." At Rosita's, she could proudly use her old family recipes, lovingly created and made with the finest ingredients.