American
Bars & Lounges

Philly's on Scottsdale

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

1826 N Scottsdale Rd

Tempe, AZ 85281

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

DELUXE PIZZA 14$20.49
Pepperoni, sausage, canadian bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms & black olives
PHILLYS "PHATTY" MELT$13.99
TRADITIONAL PHILLY$12.99
Shaved premium beef grilled with white american cheese. Served on Amoroso roll
Boneless Wings$13.49
MUSHROOM BACON SWISS BURGER$13.99
BUFFALO CHX PIZZA 18$20.00
Buffalo Sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, bell peppers, mozz & cheddar
THREE TOPPING PHILLY$13.49
Choose 3 toppings: mushroom, onion, bell pepper, jalapeños, or cherry peppers
Basket Of Rings$9.99
Golden, crispy fried onion rings served with ranch
Buffalo Wings$13.99
Ten plump wings served with carrots, celery & ranch
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1826 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe AZ 85281

Directions

