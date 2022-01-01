Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Family Owned and Operated Pizza Restaurant serving Philadelphia's Signature Square Pizzas since 1959!
8 N. Market Street
Hatfield PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
