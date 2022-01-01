Go
Toast
  • /
  • Hatfield
  • /
  • Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

Family Owned and Operated Pizza Restaurant serving Philadelphia's Signature Square Pizzas since 1959!

8 N. Market Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak$9.00
Cheese, toppings, sauces, and dressings extra.
Old Bay Fries$7.00
With a side of white cheese whiz.
Traditional Wings
Fresh chicken wings with blue cheese or ranch and celery.
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Served with Santucci sauce.
Personal Pizza 9"$10.00
Square pizza is 9 x 9 inches and cut into 4 slices.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, hot sausage, and bacon.
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$9.00
With spicy ketchup.
French Fries$5.00
Deep fried to perfection. Add cheese for an additional charge.
Medium Pizza 12"$13.00
Square pizza is 12 x 12 inches and cut into 6 slices.
Large Pizza 17"$16.00
Square pizza is 12 x 17 inches and cut into 10 slices.
See full menu

Location

8 N. Market Street

Hatfield PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rony's Pizzeria & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Suspenders Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

You're family once you step through our doors!

Lansdale Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Cedar Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston