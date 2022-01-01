Go
Phin Coffee House

We are an independent Vietnamese coffee-house will serve only freshly roasted and highest quality coffee. We want to deliver to customers a cup of quality and art. We also offer an equally diverse and enticing food menu.

10 High St

Popular Items

NOODLE SALAD$11.50
Choice of roasted chicken/ tofu, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, mint leaves served with peanut sauce.
SPRING ROLLS$5.75
Two rolls of shrimp/ chicken/ tofu, featuring vermicelli, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaves/ mint leaves served with peanut sauce.
COCONUT COFFEE$5.25
Espresso shot over blended condensed coconut milk with vanilla ice cream.
CA PHE PHIN$4.50
Vietnamese Ice Coffee with condensed milk.
PHO BURRITO$10.50
Burrito roll is filled with braised beef, rice noodle, bean sprouts, basil leaves, cilantro, hoisin, and sriracha sauce with PHO broth
SMOOTHIE$5.25
BANH MI$8.75
Choice of pork sausage/ chicken/ tofu/grill ham, pate, and mayo, cilantro, cucumbers, pickled carrots, along with jalapeño on a baguette
BOSTON CREAM LATTE$5.00
Creamy Vietnamese espresso with (your choice of milk) over ice
BEEF BAO BUNS$7.95
Two baos of shredded braised brisket, cucumber, cabbage slaw with carrots, green onions, sesame, and sweet soy
CITRUS ESPRESSO$4.75
Espresso shot over fresh orange juice and limeade with ice
Location

Boston MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
