Our mission is to spark a new fire and champion for sustainability and community involvement while maintaining authenticity as well as introducing fusions of diverse cultures.

CREPES

96 Peterborough St • $$

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetarian Lemongrass Seitan Banh Mi$11.00
Weird name, but Seitan is vegan and wheat gluten. Most places don't do it because it's hard to get right. Well, we got it right. Subtle lemongrass favors kicks this protein up quite a few notches.
Grilled Barbecue Pork Banh Mi$10.00
High heat, golden flames, and smoky tender pork shoulder to bless some bread. Mix this puppy up with some fresh pickled veggies and some Vietnamese influenced bbq sauce, you may have just found your new fav.
Mom's Classic Tofu Banh Mi$11.00
This vegetarian banh mi hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.
Grilled Barbecue Pork Rice Bowl$13.00
High heat, golden flames, and smoky tender pork shoulder to bless some bread. Mix this puppy up with some fresh pickled veggies and some Vietnamese influenced bbq sauce, you may have just found your new fav.
Phin Ube$5.50
Robusta Drip, Condensed Milk, Ube- Taro, House Syrup
Coffee Bun$3.50
Phin Sữa | Phin Latte$5.00
Robusta Drip, Condensed Milk, Iced or Steamed
Lemongrass Steak Banh Mi$10.00
Soaked in our lemongrass marinade, the steak absorbs all the savoriness and herbal flavors shining when it's grilled with honey glazed atop.
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Banh Mi$10.00
Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.
The Classic Cold Cut Banh Mi$9.00
So you like the good ole times. Some nice 60's and 70's groove. Well, this is the banh mi for you. Throw down this classic cold cut with pork bologna, ham, pate, and the house specialty butter aioli. Blast The Temptations and get this temptation in your belly.
Location

96 Peterborough St

Boston MA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
