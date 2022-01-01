Go
Toast

Phinix Grill

.

628 Trapelo Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Falafel Pita$7.99
See full menu

Location

628 Trapelo Road

Belmont MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dragon Roll Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ritcey East

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support!

My Other Kitchen

No reviews yet

My Other Kitchen is an eclectic cafe featuring American comfort foods with a Mediterranean flair.

Stone Hearth Pizza

No reviews yet

***Allergen Statement***
Some of our food products contain or may come into contact with common allergens,
including wheat, peanuts, soy, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish and shellfish.
Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston