Go
Toast

Phlavz Food Truck

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

717 W Maxwell St • $$

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

717 W Maxwell St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Simone's Bar

No reviews yet

For 12 years Simone’s has been located in Pilsen offering a great bar and grill experience.
A community and event driven venue, we host a variety of shows and performances most days of the week.
Try some of our craft cocktails or beer, and munch on some mexican-american fusion bar food.
We have a little something for everybody.

Bobijoa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toke Libre

No reviews yet

Toke Libre is the café and wine bar by Herbal Notes. Our mission is to exemplify genuine Chicago hospitality, highlight Brown & Black owned wines, beers & spirits as well as showcase our culinary roots influenced by the liberation of Afro-Latino America.

Phlavz - Maxwell

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston