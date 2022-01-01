Go
Phlavz - Maxwell

TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

717 W Maxwell st • $$

Avg 4.4 (720 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon Alfredo$20.00
Fried Chicken Wings w/ Friez$14.00
Jerk Chicken Rolls$14.00
(Contains Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro
Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries$14.50
(Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
Jerk Sauce Cup$0.50
Jerk Chicken Alfredo$18.00
Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez$18.50
(Topped with Cilantro)
Salmon Rolls$15.00
(Contains Spinach and Dairy)
Lamb Chops w/ Friez$30.00
Jerk Chicken Tacoz$12.50
(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

717 W Maxwell st

Chicago IL

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
