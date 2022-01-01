Go
Toast

Pho And Co

Thank You For Your Order!

5310 Windward Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spring Rolls (2pcs)$5.00
Roll of shrimp and pork. All fresh spring rolls are made with soft rice paper, rolled with steamed noodles, lettuce, beansprouts, and cilantro. Served with peanut sauce
Beef Combo Pho (Dac Biet)$14.95
Filet Mignon, Brisket, Meat Ball, Onions, Rice Noodles in a Beef Broth (Bean Sprout, Lime, Cilantro, Jalapenos on side)
Chicken Pho (Ga)$13.95
Chicken breast, onions, rice noodles in a Beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)
Egg Rolls (2pcs)$5.00
Authentic Rice paper Egg Rolls filled with Pork, Egg, Vermicelli, Black Mushroom, Bean Sprout ,Carrots
Meat Ball Pho$13.95
Meat Ball, onions, rice noodles in a beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)
Vegetarian Pho (Pho Chay)$13.95
Pho Chay - Tofu, Bok choy, carrot, mushroom in vegetable broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)
Shrimp Pho (Tom)$14.95
Shrimp, onions, rice noodles in a Beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)
Tender Beef & Well-Done Brisket Pho$13.95
Filet mignon, well-done brisket, onion, rice noodles in a beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)
Vegetarian Vermicelli$12.95
Rice Vermicelli noodles, Fried Tofu, Sauté Mushroom, cucumbers, lettuce, beansprout, Pickled Veggies, cilantro, Soy Sauce
Tender Beef Pho (Tai)$13.95
Filet mignon, onion, rice noodles in a beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)
See full menu

Location

5310 Windward Parkway

Milton GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nahm Fine Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

Executive Chef and owner Nahm Thongyoung combines her love of art with a passion for cooking delivering freshly prepared Thai cuisine that embodies the essence of Thai culture; weaving richness, elegance, respect and balance into every hand-crafted dish.

The Local Wood Fired Grill - Alpharetta

No reviews yet

With flavors representing Asia, Turkey, and Europe, just to name a few, our dishes are bringing a new global influence to the food scenes in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs.
Our menu boasts a diverse range of meals all made with ingredients sourced right here, and all cooked over hickory and oak.
We're husband-and-wife owned, and our entire team's committed to expanding the culinary options here in town, one falafel or LA street corn at a time. When you're ready to introduce the family to some new flavors, we're there the place!

Vinny's on Windward

No reviews yet

Serving Alpharetta since 1996

French Gourmet Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston