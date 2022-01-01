Pho Bien Hoa, Taylorsville
Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine
4146 Carriage Sq
Popular Items
Location
4146 Carriage Sq
Taylorsville UT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Fat Fish - West Valley
Fat Fish opened its doors in 2013 offering innovative sushi with a Vietnamese twist. With a focus on quality and affordable sushi and pho. Fat Fish has become one of the most popular spots in the Salt Lake Valley for anyone looking to eat fresh and made to order food.
Bucket O' Crawfish
Come in and enjoy!
Costa Vida - West Valley City (Closed)
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.