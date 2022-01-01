Go
PHO BOWL

6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr

Popular Items

Bún Bò Huê - Spicy Beef & Pork Noodle Soup$13.95
A mild spicy lemongrass flavored beef broth, with beef shank and pork knuckle, slices of Vietnamese cooked ham.
S5 Vietnamese Style Rice Noodle - Hu Tiêu Xào$13.95
B6 Plain Pho - Pho Không Thit
L1 Combo #1 - Choice of Pho: B1, B2, B5, or B6$14.00
L4 Combo #4 - Pho Meat Lover$15.95
Wonton Soup, Pork meat & Egg Noodles$13.95
B# Beef Pho - Pho Bò
Bò Kho - Viet Style Beef Stew$13.95
Beef broth with spices for tasty flavor, serve rice noodle and tender chunk of meats.
Sticky Rice Mango$6.50
A7 Wonton Soup$6.50
Location

Alexandria VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
