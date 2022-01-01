Go
Pho Bowl - Addison

5290 Belt Line Rd

Popular Items

Steamed Dumplings (6)$6.50
Chicken Dumplings
Banh Mi$7.00
Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.
Vermicelli$12.00
Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.
Pho$12.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Veggie Eggroll$4.00
Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fry rice noodle with fish sauce, bean sprouts, carrots, scallions, egg and PEANUTS.
Lo Mein Noodles$13.00
Stir-fry with cabbage, carrots, and scallions.
Chicken Eggrolls$4.00
Spring Rolls (2)$5.50
Wrap in rice paper with noodles, lettuce, cucumber, and carrots.
Cheese Wonton (4)$6.00
Fried cream cheese wantons.
Location

5290 Belt Line Rd

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
