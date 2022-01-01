Go
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St.

Popular Items

Fried Rice$13.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.
Veggie Eggroll$4.00
Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fry rice noodle with fish sauce, bean sprouts, carrots, scallions, egg and PEANUTS.
Banh Mi$7.00
Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.
Spring Rolls (2)$5.50
Wrap in rice paper with noodles, lettuce, cucumber, and carrots.
Orange Chicken$13.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, orange peels, and red chili peppers.
Pho$12.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Lo Mein Noodles$13.00
Stir-fry with cabbage, carrots, and scallions.
Steamed Dumplings (6)$6.50
Chicken Dumplings
Fried Dumplings (6)$6.50
Chicken Dumplings
Location

2807 Commerce St.

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
