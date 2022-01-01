PHO BYTES
Modern Vietnamese Cuisine
11211 A-B Lee Highway
Popular Items
Location
11211 A-B Lee Highway
Fairfax VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Epicure Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Pho Bytes
Modern Vietnamese Cuisine
Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
Enjoy the sweet life!
Asian Joint
An Authentic family owned restaurant with Halal Thai cuisine