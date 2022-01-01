Go
Toast

PHO BYTES

Modern Vietnamese Cuisine

11211 A-B Lee Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Grilled Pork Bánh Mì$11.00
Bánh Mì filled with grilled pork, house mayonnaise, pate, cucumbers, daikon & carrot pickles, cilantro, green onion, jalapeños, and topped with house special sauce.
Grilled Pork w/ Egg Roll$14.00
Phở Bytes (Combination Pho)$14.00
Thin sliced eyeround steaks*, brisket, flank, tendon, tripe, and meatballs are all combined in one special "Phở Bytes" bowl
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
No Meat Phở$9.00
Beef soup served without meats.
Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)$5.25
Two rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with peanut sauce.
Joy Rolls (2)$6.25
Pho Bytes Special Roll!
Two (2) rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ GRILLED PORK and EGG ROLL, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with fish sauce.
Build Your Own Phở$13.50
Select up to 4 choices of meats
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Fried Eggrolls (2)$5.25
Two deep-fried rolls made with chicken and vegetables, served with fish sauce.
Chicken Phở$12.50
Chicken Phở served with white meat chicken.
Eye Round Steak* Phở$13.00
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
See full menu

Location

11211 A-B Lee Highway

Fairfax VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Epicure Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho Bytes

No reviews yet

Modern Vietnamese Cuisine

Dolce Vita Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Enjoy the sweet life!

Asian Joint

No reviews yet

An Authentic family owned restaurant with Halal Thai cuisine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston