Pho Bytes

Modern Vietnamese Cuisine

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

11211 Lee Highway • $

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

"Pho Bytes" Phở$12.50
Thin sliced eyeround steaks*, brisket, flank, tendon, tripe, and meatballs are all combined in one special "Phở Bytes" bowl
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Eye Round Steak* Phở$11.25
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Chicken Phở$11.25
Chicken Phở served with white meat chicken.
Build Your Own Phở$11.25
Select up to 4 choices of meats
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Pork Bánh Mì$9.95
Bánh Mì filled with grilled pork, house mayonnaise, pate, cucumbers, daikon & carrot pickles, cilantro, green onion, jalapeños, and topped with house special sauce.
Grilled Pork w/ Egg Roll$12.55
Joy Rolls (2)$5.95
Pho Bytes Special Roll!
Two (2) rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ GRILLED PORK and EGG ROLL, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with fish sauce.
Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)$4.95
Two rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with peanut sauce.
Fried Eggrolls (2)$4.95
Two deep-fried rolls made with chicken and vegetables, served with fish sauce.
Ginger Tenderized Eye Round Steak* Phở$12.95
New special tenderized eye round steak technique with flavorful tasty ginger aroma.
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

11211 Lee Highway

Fairfax VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
