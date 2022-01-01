Go
Pho Café

Vietnamese Home Cooking – Hot and Cold Noodles

2841 W Sunset Blvd

Popular Items

Pho Tai Gan$15.00
Slow-cooked beef rice noodle soup with slices of filet mignon steak, tendon and a side of fresh herbs.
Goi Cuon – Fresh Spring Rolls$7.50
Spring rolls with char-broiled lemongrass steak, shrimp, vermicelli rice noodles and fresh herbs.
Banh Xeo – Vietnamese Crepe$12.75
Vietnamese crepe with shrimp, char-broiled lemongrass steak, mushrooms and bean sprouts. Served with fresh herbs and rice paper wrap.
Goi Cuon Chay – Vegetarian Spring Rolls$7.50
Vegetarian spring rolls with tofu, mushrooms, vermicelli rice noodles and fresh herbs.
Bun Cha Gio Tom Thit Nuong$15.95
Vermicelli rice noodles, egg rolls, char-broiled lemongrass steak, peanuts and fresh herbs.
Cha Gio – Crispy Egg Rolls$9.00
Crispy fried egg rolls with ground free-range chicken, shrimp, mushroom, and side of fresh herbs.
Pho Tai$15.00
Slow-cooked beef rice noodle soup with slices of filet mignon steak and a side of fresh herbs.
Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong$15.00
Vermicelli rice noodles, egg rolls, char-broiled lemongrass steak, peanuts and fresh herbs.
Pho Chay – Vegetarian$15.00
Vegetable rice noodle soup with tofu, mushrooms, bok choy, and a side of fresh herbs.
Pho Ga$15.50
Chicken rice noodle soup with free-range chicken, ginger sauce and a side of fresh herbs.
Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
