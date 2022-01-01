Pho & Grill

Go
Come in and enjoy authentic Vietnamese food!

18310 Contour Road

Popular Items

P9 - VEGETARIAN$12.95
Broccoli, tofu, straw mushroom, carrot
P7 - CUSTOMIZED PHO (up to 4 meat toppings)$12.95
*Eye round, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, Tripe, Meatballs
A4 - VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS$6.95
3 crispy rolls, carrot, onion, cabbage, vermicelli, sweet & sour sauce
P1 - *EYE-ROUND$12.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meats can increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
A3 - SPRING ROLLS$6.95
2 crispy rolls, pork, shrimp, vermicelli, carrot, onion, fish sauce
A1 - GRILLED PORK ROLLS$7.95
2 fresh rolls, rice paper, grilled pork, crunchy wheat roll, lettuce, mint, carrot, cucumber, special dipping sauce
P6 - SPECIAL COMBO *Eye round, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, Tripe, Meatballs$13.95
Consuming raw or undercooked meats can increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
A2 - SUMMER ROLLS$6.95
2 fresh rolls, rice paper, shrimp, lettuce, mint, vermicelli, peanut dipping sauce
P8 - CHICKEN Choice of White, Dark or Mixed$12.95
P5 - BRISKET, FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON & TRIPE$12.95
Location

Montgomery Village MD

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

