Go
Toast

Pho House

Come in and enjoy!

10424 I-10 #450

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boba Milk Tea$4.50
Includes honey boba
Banh Mi Pork #2$6.49
Grilled Pork with cucumber, cilantro,pickled carrots, PH homemade mayo, pate and jalapenos in toasted french bread
RICE Pork #5$10.99
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
Spring Rolls$4.79
Broiled pork, shrimp, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet
RICE Chicken #6$10.99
Choice of grilled meat over Jasmine white rice with green onions, side lettuce, tomato & cucumber
PHO Filet Mignon #10 (R)$12.99
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
PH roll: grilled pork$4.99
Grilled pork, lettuce, basil & vermicelli wrapped in clear rice sheet
Vietnamese Fried Egg Rolls$4.49
Pork, Shrimp, Veg Wrapped and Fried
PHO Chicken #15 (R)$12.99
Choice of meat served with rice noodles in pho broth made from scratch topped with red onion, green onion and cilantro
VERMI Chicken - #19$11.99
Choice of Grilled meat over rice noodles and bed of fresh veggies
See full menu

Location

10424 I-10 #450

Baytown TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cadillac Jack's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Iguana Joe’s

No reviews yet

Come in and We are a fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant that offers supreme quality at an affordable price. At the same time, Iguana Joe’s maintains a friendly atmosphere, making it a perfect place for families to come together. !

The Barn Whiskey Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston