Pho King Egg Roll II

Aroma Mocha Coffee AZ

Never too late & never too early. That's the motto, Aroma Mocha Coffee lives by in the coffee community. Located in Avondale, Aroma Mocha is a full-service coffeehouse created for coffee lovers, by coffee lovers. Featuring fine coffee from the Roastery of Cave Creek, we are proud to support & serve local fresh coffee daily. Our menu features hot & iced coffee, hot & iced Tea, Nitro Cold Brew, specialty drinks & affogato milkshakes. We also offer delicious Bagel Sandwiches for Breakfast, served all day, as well as Panini varieties for Lunch. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks on our casual patio or in our spacious indoor coffee lounge. We are located on the North side of Western Ave. & 5th St. (Just north of Buckeye Rd. & Dysart Rd).

