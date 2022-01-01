Go
Pho Lovers

Come in and enjoy Vietnamese Pho and other authentic dishes!

3900 Newpark Mall Rd, Suite 102

Popular Items

7. Pho Ga Noodle Soup$14.50
Chicken Noodle Soup
18. Tra Thai$5.25
Thai Iced Tea
9. Pho Khong Thit Noodle Soup$9.00
Any Noodle Soup without Meat
3. Pho Chin Noodle Soup$14.50
Well-done Lean Brisket Noodle Soup
1. Combo - Pho Special$25.75
1. Pho Special Noodle Soup$15.50
Rare Steak, Brisket, Flank, Tendon, Tripe, Beef Ball Noodle Soup
2. Pho Tai Noodle Soup$14.50
Rare Steak Noodle Soup
4. Pho Tai & Chin Noodle Soup$14.50
Rare Steak and Well-done Brisket Noodle Soup
15. Goi Cuon Chay - Veggie Spring Rolls$6.50
Stir Fried Tofu & Vegetable wrapped in Rice Paper served w/ Peanut Sauce (2 Rolls)
16. Dau Hu Xa Ot Chien Gion$7.25
Deep fried spicy lemongrass Tofu sauteed served w/ house sauce
Location

Newark CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
