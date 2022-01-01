Go
Pho Metro

PHO • NOODLES

31-16 Farrington St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1247 reviews)

Popular Items

Bo Luc Lac$15.95
Wok-seared cube beef served over steamed rice and fresh herb salad
Cha Gio$7.95
Crispy spring rolls with shrimp, pork, and crab
Side Of Rice$2.50
Steamed jasmine rice
Bun Thit Nuong$12.00
Rice noodle vermicelli with thin-sliced barbecue pork, fresh herb salad
Com Suon Nuong$12.00
Grilled marinated porkchop over steamed rice, fresh herb salad
Canh Ga Chien$11.00
Crispy fried wings with carmelized fish sauce, fried garlic, and fresh herbs
Pho Ga$12.00
Chicken rice noodle soup with fresh herbs, fried shallots, poached shredded chicken
Pho Chin$12.00
Cooked beef noodle soup with thinly sliced brisket
Steamed Vegetable Medley$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

31-16 Farrington St

Flushing NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
