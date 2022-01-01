Pho Nomenal

Go
20447 Exchange Street

9. Pho Chicken - Pho Ga$13.99
Pho with Chicken and Chicken Broth. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, meat, green onions, white onions, fried onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
A1. Crispy Spring Rolls - Cha Gio$5.49
The Legendary Crispy Rolls stuffed with pork, chicken, carrot, taro, lettuce, and clear vermicelli noodles. Served with special dipping fish sauce.
Served in a portion of 2 rolls.
8. Pho Special - Pho Dac Biet$14.99
Pho with all beef meat we have. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, meat, green onions, white onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
1. Pho Tai - Rare Steak$13.99
Pho with thinly sliced eye round steak. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, meat, green onions, white onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
S9. Noodles - Banh$2.99
A3. Summer Rolls Shrimp & Grilled Pork - Goi Cuon Tom Thit Nuong$5.49
A pair of soft rolls for those who want a healthy and fresh appetizer. All stuffed ingredients including shrimp, grilled pork, lettuce, basil, and vermicelli are wrapped in a piece of rice paper. It is served with peanut sauce and crush peanuts.
Served in a portion of 2 rolls.
2. Pho Chin - Well-Done Brisket$13.99
Pho with thinly sliced well done brisket. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, meat, green onions, white onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
14. Pho Plain (No meat) - Pho Khong Thit$9.99
Pho with only broth. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, green onions, white onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
15. Make your own Pho$13.99
Pho with seafood, including fish balls, squid, shrimp, and krab, and chicken broth. Pho soup with house recipe that is verified by thousands of customers to satisfy their taste. In the delicious soup, they have rice noodles, meat, green onions, white onions, fried onions, and cilantro. On the side, it is served with beansprout, basil, jalapeño, and limes.
A2. Summer Rolls with Shrimp - Goi Cuon Tom$5.49
A pair of soft rolls for those who want a healthy and fresh appetizer. All stuffed ingredients including shrimp, lettuce, basil, and vermicelli are wrapped in a piece of rice paper. It is served with peanut sauce and crush peanuts.
Served in a portion of 2 rolls.
20447 Exchange Street

Ashburn VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
