Pho Saigon

Founded in 2011, Pho Saigon continues to proudly serve Richmond authentic Vietnamese delicacies. Rich savory pho, delicious Banh Mi Cha Lua, Com (rice dishes), Bun (rice noodle bowls), curries, summer rolls, Banh Xeo, Bot Chien, bubble teas. All sauces are made in house. Select beer wine and alcohol choices are also provided. Come in and enjoy a great Vietnamese dining experience with great service and a friendly environment.

10190 W. Broad Street

Popular Items

Thai Tea$4.00
Soda$2.00
Limeade$3.50
Banh Xeo$12.00
rice crepe with pork shrimp thai basil bean sprouts
Banh Bao (steamed puffy dumplings)$6.50
Banh Mi$12.00
Sandwich
Vietnamese Ice Coffee$5.00
ice coffee
Pellegrino Sparkling Water$2.00
Banh Hoi Heo Quay (pork belly)
Crispy Coconut Shrimp$8.00
Location

10190 W. Broad Street

Glen Allen VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

