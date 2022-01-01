Go
Pho Saigon

SOUPS • NOODLES

4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2 • $

Avg 4.5 (715 reviews)

Popular Items

26. Chicken Pho (Pho Ga)$15.99
Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodle. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
1. Summer R (G Cuon)$5.99
Shrimp and/ or pork, vermicelli, mint, lettuce, cucumber, and chive wrapped in Vietnamese rice paper. Served with peanut sauce
10. Korean Short Ribs (C Kabi)$17.99
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
21. Eye Round Steak and Beef Flank (Tai Nam)$15.99
Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodle. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
27. House Combo Special (Pho Dac Biet)$15.99
Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodle. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
20. Eye Round Steak and Beef Brisket (Tai Chin)$15.99
Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodle. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
2. Spring R (C Gio)$5.99
Minced pork and vegetables wrapped in eggroll wrapper and deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with lettuce, cucumber and savory (nuoc mam) dipping sauce
6. Grilled Pork (C T N)$12.99
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
18. Bun Combo$15.99
Rice vermicelli noodle, choice of meat served with lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, mint, and our savory (nuoc mam) sauce finished with crushed roasted peanuts
5. Grilled Pork Chop (C S N)$13.99
Steamed jasmine rice or fried rice ($3.99 extra for fried rice), served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Vietnamese radish and carrot pickles. Available complimentary bowl of pho broth upon request. Add Egg $2
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2

West Palm Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
