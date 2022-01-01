Go
Pho Tai 63

Authentic Vietnamese Restaurant

SOUPS

5439 Annapolis Rd • $$

Avg 4.9 (118 reviews)

Popular Items

Com Ga/Vietnamese Fried Chicken$11.99
Steamed rice with marinated boneless chicken thigh. Served with slices of cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, pickled daikon & carrots, and fish sauce. Topped with scallions and oil. Pan-fried egg is optional.
#1 Pho (Plain)$9.99
Beef noodle soup with noodles only. All bowls are served with choice of veggies.
#5 Pho Tai Nam$9.99
Beef noodle soup with eye round steak and well-done flank. All bowls are served with choice of veggies.
#2 Pho Ga$9.99
Beef noodle soup with chicken. All bowls are served with choice of veggies.
Egg Rolls (2pc)$3.99
Served with fish sauce or chili sauce.
#8 Pho Tai Nam Gau$9.99
Beef noodle soup with eye round steak, well-done flank & fatty brisket. All bowls are served with choice of veggies.
#12 Pho Special (all meats)$9.99
Beef noodle soup with eye round steak, well-done flank, well-done brisket, fatty brisket, soft tendon, beef meatballs & beef tripe. All bowls are served with choice of veggies.
#4 Pho Tai Chin$9.99
Beef noodle soup with eye round steak and well-done brisket. All bowls are served with choice of veggies.
#3 Pho Tai$9.99
Beef noodle soup with eye round steak. All bowls are served with choice of veggies.
#9 Pho Tai Nam Gan$9.99
Beef noodle soup with eye round steak, well-done flank & soft tendon. All bowls are served with choice of veggies.
Location

5439 Annapolis Rd

Bladensburg MD

Sunday12:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
