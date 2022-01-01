Go
Toast
  • Bedford
  • Pho V Noodle House & Sushi

Pho V Noodle House & Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SUSHI • PHO • NOODLES

3504 HARWOOD RD • $$

Avg 4.3 (678 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Pho$8.50
Topped with eye round steak
Traditional Spring Roll$6.50
Poached shrimp & sliced steamed pork, served with peanut sauce
Beef Deluxe Pho$8.95
Topped with thinly sliced eye round steak, brisket, beef tendon & beef tripe (upon request)
Pot Stickers$6.95
Order fired or steamed, with a choice of pork of chicken and vegetables. Served with Ponzu sauce.
Grilled Pork Spring Roll$6.25
Seasoned grilled pork. Served with a house
sauce
Egg Rolls$2.00
Authentic Vietnamese egg rolls made with pork and freshest ingredients. Fried to a cirspy golden brown. Served with our traditional dipping sauce
California Roll$6.50
(8) Avocado, cucumber and shredded crab meat
Curry Pho$10.95
Rice noodles topped with your choice of protein in a rich and creamy curry broth
Shrimp Spring Roll$6.25
Steamed shrimp sliced in half, served with peanut sauce
Chicken Pho$8.50
Topped with thinly sliced chicken breast
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3504 HARWOOD RD

BEDFORD TX

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

