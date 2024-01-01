Go
A map showing the location of Pho Viet - 5218 Highway 70 W, Morehead City, NC 28557View gallery

Pho Viet - 5218 Highway 70 W, Morehead City, NC 28557

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5218 Hwy 70 W

Morehead City, NC 28557

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

5218 Hwy 70 W, Morehead City NC 28557

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Refection Foods
orange starNo Reviews
5208-E Hwy 70 Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext
Sagebrush - Morehead City
orange starNo Reviews
5025 Executive Drive Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext
Ioanni's Grill -
orange starNo Reviews
4138 Arendell St Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext
Joy Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
Location Changes Daily Charlotte and surrounding areas, NC 28036
View restaurantnext
Oceanana Pier House Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
700 E Fort Macon Rd Atlantic Beach, NC 28512
View restaurantnext
King Mackerels
orange starNo Reviews
105 S 7TH STREET MOREHEAD CITY, NC 28557
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Morehead City

Dank Burrito - Morehead City
orange star4.5 • 1,482
4135 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557 Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext
Captain's Table - Morehead City
orange star5.0 • 202
4113 Arendell St Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Morehead City

New Bern

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (14 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Southport

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pho Viet - 5218 Highway 70 W, Morehead City, NC 28557

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston