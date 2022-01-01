Go
Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

3713 New Hampshire Ave NW • $

Avg 4.6 (1590 reviews)

Popular Items

A5. Crispy Shrimp Dumplings
N5. Special Combo Pho$14.00
Rare steak, brisket, tripe, tendon, meatball served with beef broth
R13. Special Combo Rice$13.00
Steamed white rice served with grilled chicken, stir-fried shrimps, tomatoes, lettueces, cucumbers, basils, vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth
N7. Chicken Pho$12.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$12.00
9-inch sub with grilled lemongrass chicken, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)
A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
N10. Veggie Pho$13.00
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho$13.00
Rare steak & brisket only, served with beef broth
N11. Spicy Lemongrass Beef Broth$13.00
Vermicelli served with rare steaks and briskets, served with special lemongrass beef broth
A3. Eggrolls w/ Ground Pork
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
3713 New Hampshire Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
