Pho Viet USA

PHO • NOODLES

333 H Street NE • $$

Avg 4.6 (356 reviews)

Popular Items

A4. Veggie Spring rolls/ Eggrolls w/ Tofu (3 rolls)$6.00
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, fried tofu, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
A1. Summer Rolls w/ Shrimps (2 rolls)$6.00
Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
A3.Spring rolls/Eggrolls w/ Ground Pork (3 rolls)$6.00
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
N11. Spicy Lemongrass Beef Broth$14.50
Vermicelli served with rare steaks and briskets, served with special lemongrass beef broth
N7. Chicken Pho$13.50
White chicken meat served with chicken broth
N10. Veggie Pho$13.50
Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth
A2. Veggie Summer Rolls w/ Tofu (2 rolls)$6.00
Rice papers, vermicelli, fried tofu, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce
A5. Crispy Shrimp Dumpling
N5. Special Combo Pho$15.50
Rare steak, brisket, tripe, tendon, meatball served with beef broth
N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho$14.50
Rare steak & brisket only, served with beef broth
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

333 H Street NE

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
