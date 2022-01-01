Go
Pho Vietnam

Warming the soul.

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

56 Padanaram Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1196 reviews)

Popular Items

Pho Chicken$12.00
chicken breast and thighs.
Ginger Dumplings$8.00
ground pork, cucumber, sesame-soy.
Bun
noodle salad. Rice noodles, fresh herbs, choice of protein, peanuts.
Crispy Wontons$6.00
ground pork, sesame oil, carrots with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Fried Rice
choice of protein, peas, carrots, beansprouts, scallions.
Red Curry
red curry, coconut milk, broccoli, mushrooms, rice or noodles.
Pho Beef$12.00
beef slices.
Pho Sizzle$15.00
grilled flank steak
Classic Spring Roll$6.00
rice paper, rice noodles, shrimp, pork, lettuce, beansprouts, carrots, cilantro, mint, peanut sauce.
Crispy Egg Rolls$5.00
ground pork, wood ear mushrooms, carrots.
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

56 Padanaram Rd

Danbury CT

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
