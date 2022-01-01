Go
Thai 54

10290 Chapel Hill Rd

Popular Items

Pad See Ew
Thai flat rice noodles sautéed with egg, broccoli, garlic, and Thai soy sauce.
Peanut Sauce$0.50
Pad Thai
Known for being most popular noodle dish of Thailand, this entree uses thin rice noodles pan fried with scallions, bean sprouts, eggs and peanut.
Thai basil fried rice$14.95
Combination of green beans, tomatoes, basil, egg, onions, chili sauce, red and green bell peppers.
Drunken Noodle
Stir fried Flat rice noodle with combination of green beans, tomatoes, basil, egg, onions and bell pepper.
A1. VEGETARIAN SPRING ROLLS (3 pcs.)$4.95
Three homemade crisp, fried vegetarian rolls served with Thai 54’s sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Rice
Egg, white onions, peas, carrot, scallion, and your choice of meat stir fried with Thai Jasmine rice.
Yellow Curry
A popular curry dish with potatoes, onion and carrots.
Green Curry
Zucchini, green beans, napa cabbage, and bell peppers cooked in green curry sauce.
Red Curry
Our popular curry dish, red curry mixed with kaffir lime leaves, bell peppers, zucchini, and basil leaves.
10290 Chapel Hill Rd

Morrisville NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
