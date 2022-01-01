Thai 54
Come on in and enjoy!
10290 Chapel Hill Rd
Popular Items
Location
10290 Chapel Hill Rd
Morrisville NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Kupkake Fairy
Come in and enjoy!
Gulli Boys
Come in and enjoy!
Woody's Morrisville
Almost three decades have gone by since the inception of Woody's. Since then three Woody's locations have gone on to become Triangle area institutions, each with a diverse, friendly staff and an exceptionally loyal clientele. Woody's award-winning food, extensive selection of booze and lively, non-conformist atmosphere and attitude keep our loyal patrons coming back year after year.
Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop
Peppers Market is a breakfast and sandwich shop in Grace Park serving the entire menu all day. We offer locally baked bread and in-house roasted meats.