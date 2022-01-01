Go
PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia

Authentic PHO and Noodles, Vietnamese Cuisine as Summer rolls, Crispy roll, Pork Chop broken Rice, Fried Rice, Bubble tea which is made with Jasmine Green Tea and Assam Black Tea

NOODLES

1601 Willow Lawn Dr • $

Avg 4.6 (1259 reviews)

Popular Items

A2. Spring Rolls ( Fresh vegetable with shrimp and pork rice paper rolls w/peanut sauce/Goi Cuon$5.25
A3. Fried Wontons$6.95
A1. Crispy Egg Rolls (homemade pork and shrimp egg rolls served with fish sauce)/ CHA GIO$5.25
5. Brisket Noodle Soup / Pho chin$10.95
1.Thai Milk Tea$4.95
2. Steak Noodle Soup / Pho Tai$10.95
11. Brisket and Flank Noodle Soup/Pho Chin Nam$10.95
38. Eggrolls. Grilled Pork Vermicelli/ Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong$11.45
13 .Chicken Noodle Soup (White Meat)/Pho Ga Uc$10.95
1. House Special Noodle Soup/ Pho Dac Biet$10.95
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1601 Willow Lawn Dr

Richmond VA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
