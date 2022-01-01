Go
Toast

Pho Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • PHO • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd • $

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)

Popular Items

P61. Pho Spicy Seafood$12.49
D51. Chicken Dumplings$6.99
A3. Vietnamese Egg Rolls$5.99
B7. Iced Coffee W/ Condensed Milk$4.25
V38. Vermicelli W/ Grllled Tofu & Vegetables$10.99
A1C. Grilled Pork$5.99
N68. Combo Noodle Stir Fry$13.99
P21. Pho Chicken$9.99
R22. Grilled Pork Rice Dish$10.99
A1A. Shrimp Spring Rolls$5.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caribbean Joe's - Big Rig, LLC

No reviews yet

An island inspired cafe dishing out fresh coffee , breakfast, and lunch.

Scoreboards Sports Grill & Catering

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bistro Italia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston