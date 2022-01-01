Pho Craft
Pho Thaison, the family that has been providing South Austin with authentic Vietnamese Cuisine since 1994, presents our first East Austin location, Pho Craft. Located at the corner of Oak Springs and Airport, a converted 50's Spartan RV now serves as an authentic Vietnamese kitchen. Fast, healthy, and fresh favorites, from our family to yours.
3307 Oak Springs Dr.
3307 Oak Springs Dr.
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
