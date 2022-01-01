Go
Phoebe's Diner

Phoebe's Diner is a greasy spoon Texas diner located in the '04 neighborhood of Austin, TX. Our cuisine features dishes you would find in your classic American diner paired with some Texas BBQ favorites from our trusty ole' smoker, Flapjack

533 W OLTORF ST

AUSTIN TX

Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:50 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:50 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:50 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:50 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:50 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
