Phoenicia restaurants you'll love
Must-try Phoenicia restaurants
More about Sweet Sue's Phoenicia
Sweet Sue's Phoenicia
49 Main Street, Phoenicia
|Popular items
|BLT
|$10.00
Smithfield Bacon, Arcadian salad and Heirloom Tomato on Sourdough
|Pastrami
|$15.00
Smoked Brisket, Haystack onions, Chipotle Aioli on Ciabatta
|Pancakes - Blue Monkey
|$16.00
Sue's Buttermilk Pancakes with Sweet Blueberries and Banana
More about Woodstock Brewing - 5581 State Route 28
Woodstock Brewing - 5581 State Route 28
5581 State Route 28, Phoenicia