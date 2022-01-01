Go
Phoenician Taverna

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7944 S Mason Montgomery Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (921 reviews)

Popular Items

Manakish B'zaatar$9.00
MIXED HERB PIE. Thyme, sumac, sesame seeds, tomatoes, onions and EV olive oil. Served with Yogurt cucumber sauce.
Manakish Sujok$11.50
SPICY HOT BEEF SAUSAGE PIE. Spicy hot tomato sauce, grilled homemade spicy beef sausage, mozzarella cheese.
Lahm B'aajin$11.00
GROUND LAMB PIE. Ground Lamb, tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices. Served with yogurt cucumber sauce.
Mashawi Kafta$21.75
GROUND LAMB AND PARSLEY KEBAB. Grilled ground lamb-onion-parsley patties, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Accompanied by salsa harra.
Farrouj Meshwi$18.00
HALF ROTISSERIE CHICKEN. Free-Range, all-natural marinated chicken. Served with grilled vegetables, garlic whip, choice of rice or french fries.
Manakish B'sbanigh$10.00
SINACH PIE. Spinach, onions, sumac, pine nuts and mozzarella cheese.
Manakish B'jibne$9.50
CHEESE PIE. Feta and mozzarella, black olives.
Fatteh Bel Batenjan$20.00
TRADITIONAL YOGURT DISH WITH EGGPLANT. Layered eggplant, chickpeas, toasted pita, warm yogurt garlic, sautéed pine nuts, and pomegranate seeds when in season.
Mashawi Ghanam$23.75
LAMB KEBAB. Grilled lamb cubes, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Accompanied by salsa harra.
Mashawi M'shakkal$25.75
MIXED GRILL. Mixed Grill of Kafta, Taouk and Lamb, served with grilled vegetables and basmati rice. Accompanied by salsa harra and our garlic whip.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

7944 S Mason Montgomery Rd

Mason OH

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

