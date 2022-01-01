Phoenix restaurants you'll love

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Phoenix

Phoenix's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Phoenix restaurants

Monroe's Hot Chicken image

 

Monroe's Hot Chicken

45 W Jefferson St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ranch$0.50
Beer Battered Onion Rings$5.00
3pc Chicken Tender & Fries Box$12.00
More about Monroe's Hot Chicken
Welcome Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Welcome Diner

929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
No Way Jose$12.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, gouda, muenster, jalapeno relish, arugula and chipotle ranch* on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
Welcome Burger$10.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, ketchup, mustard and b&b pickles on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
Peanut Butter Bacon Burger$13.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, crunchy peanut butter, b&b pickles and applewood smoked bacon on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
More about Welcome Diner
State 48 Rock House image

 

State 48 Rock House

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Adult Chicken Tenders$10.00
State 48 Burger$16.00
SW Chicken Pasta$16.00
More about State 48 Rock House
The Refuge Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Refuge Cafe

4727 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Latte$4.00
Lox with Bagel$9.00
Scone$3.00
More about The Refuge Cafe
Oak on Camelback image

 

Oak on Camelback

111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Warm Bread Pudding$9.00
bourbon caramel, vanilla bean gelato
Beet salad$8.00
Red and gold beets, goat cheese, pistachio, raisins. +chicken $6 +salmon $8 +grilled teres major steak $9
Jumbo Wings$10.00
choice of dry rub, apricot glaze, maple hoisin bbq, buffalo or jerk honey habanero
More about Oak on Camelback
Consumer pic

 

Zookz

100 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
No 66$7.90
2 poached eggs, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and zookz zinger cream cheese sauce
No 20$9.85
Thinly sliced Turkey, crisp bacon, fresh avocado and tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, zookz Sweet Heat Mustard Sauce
No 22$7.90
2 Poached Eggs, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, zookz Chipotle Sauce
More about Zookz
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ground Beef Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
mini Egg, Potato & Bacon B$3.49
mini Chorizo, Egg & Potatoes B$3.49
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Taphouse Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brewery Pretzel$8.00
Herb-garlic butter, truffle cheese sauce, pretzel salt
The Original Cheese Balls$9.00
Mozzarella cheese wrapped in our artisan dough, fried golden,
tossed in garlic parmesan butter
Electric Tacos$15.00
Cheve lager marinated carne asada, chorizo pork belly, caramelized rajas, string cheese, salsa del dia
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Seoul BBQ & Sushi image

BBQ • SUSHI

Seoul BBQ & Sushi

11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
63. KIMCHI BOKEUM BAP (김치 볶음밥)$12.99
Wok Fried Rice with Kimchi, topped with Fried Egg and Your choice of Beef or Spam
2. Korean Style Chicken Wings (치킨윙)$9.99
Original, Extra Spicy, Garlic soy, or No sauce
57. PORK DON KATSU (돈까스)$16.99
Deep Fried Breaded Pork Cutlet with Katsu Sauce
More about Seoul BBQ & Sushi
Little O's image

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Please (togo)$12.50
classic red sauce, little O's cheese blend, fresh mozzarela
BBQ Burger (togo)$12.50
4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, BBQ Sauce
Elote (togo)$14.50
Chipotle white sauce, corn, cotija cheese, Chile powder, cilantro, onion, elote sauce
More about Little O's
Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen

1326 N Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
5 Wings$8.00
Date Me$14.50
B.Y.O.P$10.25
More about Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen
Desert Donuts image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS

Desert Donuts

3134 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Deluxe Bowl$6.25
What could be better than your whole breakfast in one bowl? A donut topped with egg, cheese, bacon and sausage gravy is sure to satisfy your hunger..
Churro$2.75
Just like your favorite mexican dessert the churro donut is tossed in cinnamon sugar and then garnished with chocolate drizzle..
Classic$2.00
The epitome of understated elegance is the classic. A delicious hot donut tossed in cinnamon sugar. For the purist..
More about Desert Donuts
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
Steak & Eggs$15.00
3 any style eggs , chopped sirloin, caramelized onion, jalapeño, and your choice of potato
Two Egg Breakfast$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
More about Over Easy
Kaizen image

 

Kaizen

515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$5.00
steamed soybeans / yuzu / maldon sea salt
Hane Gyoza$11.00
choice of pork or veggie pan fried dumplings / sesame oil / green onion / togarashi dust / ponzu
Miso Soup$5.00
shimeji mushroom / tofu / green onion / wakame (seaweed)
More about Kaizen
Fame Caffe image

 

Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*CHILAQUILES$11.25
two farm eggs sunny side up, cotija, corn tortilla chips topped with red chilaquiles salsa, menonita sour cream, red onion, flax seeds
SIDE THICK-CUT BACON$4.25
schreiner's fine sausage, phoenix, az
BREAKFAST WRAP$11.25
two farm eggs scrambled, mild cheddar, mexican chorizo (sub avocado for a vegetarian version), roasted potatoes, flour tortilla, house salsa
More about Fame Caffe
Walter Station Brewery image

 

Walter Station Brewery

4056 E. Washington St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
With Beer Cheese and Brown Mustard
Chicken Whatever$15.00
Buffalo or Sweet Memphis BBQ Sauce, Seasoned Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Red Sauce
Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Housemade Croutons
More about Walter Station Brewery
Thai E-San image

 

Thai E-San

616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried big fresh noodles with broccoli,
bean sprouts, egg and your choice of protein
Fried Rice
with egg, onions and your choice of protein
Green Curry$1.00
Your choice of protein with green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers
and fresh Thai basil leaves
More about Thai E-San
Osteria Mia image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Osteria Mia

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Radiatore$19.00
Radiatore pasta in a braised pork ragu topped with ricotta.
Margherita$15.00
12" wood fired pizza with tomato sauce, house made mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Americano$18.00
12" wood fired pizza with tomato sauce, house made mozzarella and pepperoni.
More about Osteria Mia
Consumer pic

 

Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Chick Sandwich$10.00
Spicy Crispy Chicken Breast, House
Slaw, Pickle, Brioche Bun
Hot Chick Sandwich$12.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, House Slaw, Pickle, Brioche Bun
Main Chick Sandwich$12.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, House slaw,
Havarti, Pickle, Brioche Bun
More about Eat Up Drive In
Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Shrimp Ceviche$18.00
Mexican wild shrimp, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, avocado
LGO Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, caesar dressing, house made croutons, parmesan
Buck's Famous Fish Sandwich$19.00
pan seared bronzino, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, pickles, fries
More about Buck &Rider
Consumer pic

TACOS

Taqueria El Fundador

3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lengua Taco$2.50
Birria Taco (street taco)$2.95
Large Agua$4.75
More about Taqueria El Fundador
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Tortilla chips served with house tomatillo and chile de arbol salsa.
Elote$4.00
Roasted corn off the cob mixed with chipotle aioli. Topped with cotija cheese, drizzle of tapatio, and lime.
Tacos Dorados$9.00
3 rolled potato tacos fried and topped with Magdalena's verde sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Served with refried beans and rice.
More about Crescent Ballroom
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

 

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

201 East Washington Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE BREAKFAST BAGEL$8.25
Pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, bacon, and sous-vide scrambled egg. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
ICED LATTE$4.75
HOT LATTE$4.25
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
Taco Guild image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Taco$6.00
Achiote chicken, cotija, onions, cilantro, pepitas
Green Chile Queso$8.00
Fire roasted green chiles, cheese blend
Quesadilla$10.00
Large flour tortilla with Oaxacan cheese blend served with sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Taco Guild
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3 image

FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreño Restaurant #3

8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Pupusa Combo$10.95
Choice of 2 Pupusas and Two Sides
Please choose which two pupusas and the two sides.
3 Pupusa Combo$11.95
Choice of 3 Pupusas and Two Sides
Please choose the 3 pupusas and the 2 sides.
20 Pupusas Family Meal$59.99
Family Pack of 20 Pupusas/Tamales
Mix and Match up to 20 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 4 types total)
Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans
Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
Restaurante Salvadoreno #2 image

 

Restaurante Salvadoreno #2

7333 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yuca$7.95
Fried Yuca, cassava
2 Pupusa Combo$10.95
Choice of two Pupusas served with choice of two sides
20 Pupusas Family Meal$59.99
Choice of 20 Pupusas/Tamales
mix and match to equal 20
includes the curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa, as well as 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans
serves 5-7 people
More about Restaurante Salvadoreno #2
Pork on a Fork image

 

Pork on a Fork

1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Babyback Ribs (full rack)$24.00
Smoked Duroc Pork Babyback Ribs and sauced with our signature mop sauce.
Picnic Package (feeds 5-6 guests)$59.99
This features the true staples of smoked BBQ. Enjoy our
Hand Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked
Sausage and choice of 3 side items.
Brisket by the Pound$20.00
12-14 Hour Smoked Beef Brisket
More about Pork on a Fork
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot image

 

Ocho Rios Jerk Spot

4220 West Northern Ave #104, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Curry Chicken$14.99
Tender chicken simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
Jerk Chicken$15.99
A Jamaican delight, spicy delicious chicken grilled with a unique combination of spices from the island. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
Oxtail$24.99
Flavorful cuts of beef stewed in a brown sauce. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
More about Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food image

 

Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food

8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Taco Bar w Guac - 3 Protein$12.99
Everything you need to make your own Street Tacos, including your choices of 3 Proteins & tortillas, red salsa, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo (mild fresh salsa), and guacamole, and fresh-cut lime. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. **This is a 'Per Person' item. Please adjust the quantity of this item to reflect the headcount of your party**
Red Chile Pork Tamales by the Dozen$29.99
Carmen’s Red Authentic Pork Tamales are made fresh to order. Our tender, slow-simmered pork is roasted in a savory blend of chipotle peppers and aromatic spices for incredible flavor in every bite. Shredded and simmered in our mild red chili sauce made from all-natural tomato sauce and an exotic blend of dried Mexican chilis, this mouthwatering filling is folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
Cheesy Green Chile Corn by the Dozen$29.99
Carmen’s Authentic Green Corn Tamales are made fresh to order. Our garden-fresh corn is sliced right off the cob, and then sautéed in the perfect blend of savory spices. Mixed into our signature masa harina dough along with a mild salsa verde made with fresh tomatillos, cilantro, and fresh fire-grilled Mexican green chiles, this vegetarian delight is steamed to perfection and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
More about Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
Lylo Swim Club image

 

Lylo Swim Club

400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Griddled King's Hawaiian Rolls$4.00
seared with butter until golden
Spam Musubi$7.00
SPAM! It’s a classic
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$12.00
ponzu sauce, jalapeno
More about Lylo Swim Club

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Phoenix

Miso Soup

Tacos

Pretzels

Burritos

Croissants

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston