Phoenix restaurants you'll love

Carmen’s Red Authentic Pork Tamales are made fresh to order. Our tender, slow-simmered pork is roasted in a savory blend of chipotle peppers and aromatic spices for incredible flavor in every bite. Shredded and simmered in our mild red chili sauce made from all-natural tomato sauce and an exotic blend of dried Mexican chilis, this mouthwatering filling is folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.

