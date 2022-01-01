Phoenix restaurants you'll love
Monroe's Hot Chicken
45 W Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Ranch
|$0.50
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$5.00
|3pc Chicken Tender & Fries Box
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Welcome Diner
929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|No Way Jose
|$12.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, gouda, muenster, jalapeno relish, arugula and chipotle ranch* on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
|Welcome Burger
|$10.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, ketchup, mustard and b&b pickles on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
|Peanut Butter Bacon Burger
|$13.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, crunchy peanut butter, b&b pickles and applewood smoked bacon on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
State 48 Rock House
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Adult Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
|State 48 Burger
|$16.00
|SW Chicken Pasta
|$16.00
SANDWICHES
The Refuge Cafe
4727 N 7th Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Lg Latte
|$4.00
|Lox with Bagel
|$9.00
|Scone
|$3.00
Oak on Camelback
111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Warm Bread Pudding
|$9.00
bourbon caramel, vanilla bean gelato
|Beet salad
|$8.00
Red and gold beets, goat cheese, pistachio, raisins. +chicken $6 +salmon $8 +grilled teres major steak $9
|Jumbo Wings
|$10.00
choice of dry rub, apricot glaze, maple hoisin bbq, buffalo or jerk honey habanero
Zookz
100 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|No 66
|$7.90
2 poached eggs, Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomatoes, green onions, and zookz zinger cream cheese sauce
|No 20
|$9.85
Thinly sliced Turkey, crisp bacon, fresh avocado and tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, zookz Sweet Heat Mustard Sauce
|No 22
|$7.90
2 Poached Eggs, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, zookz Chipotle Sauce
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
|mini Egg, Potato & Bacon B
|$3.49
|mini Chorizo, Egg & Potatoes B
|$3.49
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Brewery Pretzel
|$8.00
Herb-garlic butter, truffle cheese sauce, pretzel salt
|The Original Cheese Balls
|$9.00
Mozzarella cheese wrapped in our artisan dough, fried golden,
tossed in garlic parmesan butter
|Electric Tacos
|$15.00
Cheve lager marinated carne asada, chorizo pork belly, caramelized rajas, string cheese, salsa del dia
BBQ • SUSHI
Seoul BBQ & Sushi
11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix
|Popular items
|63. KIMCHI BOKEUM BAP (김치 볶음밥)
|$12.99
Wok Fried Rice with Kimchi, topped with Fried Egg and Your choice of Beef or Spam
|2. Korean Style Chicken Wings (치킨윙)
|$9.99
Original, Extra Spicy, Garlic soy, or No sauce
|57. PORK DON KATSU (돈까스)
|$16.99
Deep Fried Breaded Pork Cutlet with Katsu Sauce
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Cheese Please (togo)
|$12.50
classic red sauce, little O's cheese blend, fresh mozzarela
|BBQ Burger (togo)
|$12.50
4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, BBQ Sauce
|Elote (togo)
|$14.50
Chipotle white sauce, corn, cotija cheese, Chile powder, cilantro, onion, elote sauce
Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen
1326 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|5 Wings
|$8.00
|Date Me
|$14.50
|B.Y.O.P
|$10.25
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS
Desert Donuts
3134 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Deluxe Bowl
|$6.25
What could be better than your whole breakfast in one bowl? A donut topped with egg, cheese, bacon and sausage gravy is sure to satisfy your hunger..
|Churro
|$2.75
Just like your favorite mexican dessert the churro donut is tossed in cinnamon sugar and then garnished with chocolate drizzle..
|Classic
|$2.00
The epitome of understated elegance is the classic. A delicious hot donut tossed in cinnamon sugar. For the purist..
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
|Steak & Eggs
|$15.00
3 any style eggs , chopped sirloin, caramelized onion, jalapeño, and your choice of potato
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
Kaizen
515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.00
steamed soybeans / yuzu / maldon sea salt
|Hane Gyoza
|$11.00
choice of pork or veggie pan fried dumplings / sesame oil / green onion / togarashi dust / ponzu
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
shimeji mushroom / tofu / green onion / wakame (seaweed)
Fame Caffe
4700 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|*CHILAQUILES
|$11.25
two farm eggs sunny side up, cotija, corn tortilla chips topped with red chilaquiles salsa, menonita sour cream, red onion, flax seeds
|SIDE THICK-CUT BACON
|$4.25
schreiner's fine sausage, phoenix, az
|BREAKFAST WRAP
|$11.25
two farm eggs scrambled, mild cheddar, mexican chorizo (sub avocado for a vegetarian version), roasted potatoes, flour tortilla, house salsa
Walter Station Brewery
4056 E. Washington St., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
With Beer Cheese and Brown Mustard
|Chicken Whatever
|$15.00
Buffalo or Sweet Memphis BBQ Sauce, Seasoned Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Red Sauce
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Housemade Croutons
Thai E-San
616 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Pad See Ew
Stir-fried big fresh noodles with broccoli,
bean sprouts, egg and your choice of protein
|Fried Rice
with egg, onions and your choice of protein
|Green Curry
|$1.00
Your choice of protein with green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers
and fresh Thai basil leaves
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Osteria Mia
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Short Rib Radiatore
|$19.00
Radiatore pasta in a braised pork ragu topped with ricotta.
|Margherita
|$15.00
12" wood fired pizza with tomato sauce, house made mozzarella, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
|Americano
|$18.00
12" wood fired pizza with tomato sauce, house made mozzarella and pepperoni.
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Hot Chick Sandwich
|$10.00
Spicy Crispy Chicken Breast, House
Slaw, Pickle, Brioche Bun
|Hot Chick Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, House Slaw, Pickle, Brioche Bun
|Main Chick Sandwich
|$12.50
Crispy Chicken Breast, House slaw,
Havarti, Pickle, Brioche Bun
Buck &Rider
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Baja Shrimp Ceviche
|$18.00
Mexican wild shrimp, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, avocado
|LGO Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, caesar dressing, house made croutons, parmesan
|Buck's Famous Fish Sandwich
|$19.00
pan seared bronzino, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, pickles, fries
TACOS
Taqueria El Fundador
3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Lengua Taco
|$2.50
|Birria Taco (street taco)
|$2.95
|Large Agua
|$4.75
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
Tortilla chips served with house tomatillo and chile de arbol salsa.
|Elote
|$4.00
Roasted corn off the cob mixed with chipotle aioli. Topped with cotija cheese, drizzle of tapatio, and lime.
|Tacos Dorados
|$9.00
3 rolled potato tacos fried and topped with Magdalena's verde sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Served with refried beans and rice.
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
201 East Washington Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|THE BREAKFAST BAGEL
|$8.25
Pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, bacon, and sous-vide scrambled egg. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
|ICED LATTE
|$4.75
|HOT LATTE
|$4.25
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Guild
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$6.00
Achiote chicken, cotija, onions, cilantro, pepitas
|Green Chile Queso
|$8.00
Fire roasted green chiles, cheese blend
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Large flour tortilla with Oaxacan cheese blend served with sour cream and pico de gallo
FRENCH FRIES
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|2 Pupusa Combo
|$10.95
Choice of 2 Pupusas and Two Sides
Please choose which two pupusas and the two sides.
|3 Pupusa Combo
|$11.95
Choice of 3 Pupusas and Two Sides
Please choose the 3 pupusas and the 2 sides.
|20 Pupusas Family Meal
|$59.99
Family Pack of 20 Pupusas/Tamales
Mix and Match up to 20 Pupusas or Tamales (Max 4 types total)
Includes 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans
Restaurante Salvadoreno #2
7333 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Yuca
|$7.95
Fried Yuca, cassava
|2 Pupusa Combo
|$10.95
Choice of two Pupusas served with choice of two sides
|20 Pupusas Family Meal
|$59.99
Choice of 20 Pupusas/Tamales
mix and match to equal 20
includes the curtido (pickled slaw) and salsa, as well as 16 oz rice and 16 oz beans
serves 5-7 people
Pork on a Fork
1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Babyback Ribs (full rack)
|$24.00
Smoked Duroc Pork Babyback Ribs and sauced with our signature mop sauce.
|Picnic Package (feeds 5-6 guests)
|$59.99
This features the true staples of smoked BBQ. Enjoy our
Hand Pulled Pork, Beef Brisket, Pulled Chicken, Smoked
Sausage and choice of 3 side items.
|Brisket by the Pound
|$20.00
12-14 Hour Smoked Beef Brisket
Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
4220 West Northern Ave #104, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Curry Chicken
|$14.99
Tender chicken simmered in flavorful curry. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
|Jerk Chicken
|$15.99
A Jamaican delight, spicy delicious chicken grilled with a unique combination of spices from the island. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
|Oxtail
|$24.99
Flavorful cuts of beef stewed in a brown sauce. Served with your choice of 2 side items, plantain and festival.
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Taco Bar w Guac - 3 Protein
|$12.99
Everything you need to make your own Street Tacos, including your choices of 3 Proteins & tortillas, red salsa, cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo (mild fresh salsa), and guacamole, and fresh-cut lime. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. **This is a 'Per Person' item. Please adjust the quantity of this item to reflect the headcount of your party**
|Red Chile Pork Tamales by the Dozen
|$29.99
Carmen’s Red Authentic Pork Tamales are made fresh to order. Our tender, slow-simmered pork is roasted in a savory blend of chipotle peppers and aromatic spices for incredible flavor in every bite. Shredded and simmered in our mild red chili sauce made from all-natural tomato sauce and an exotic blend of dried Mexican chilis, this mouthwatering filling is folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
|Cheesy Green Chile Corn by the Dozen
|$29.99
Carmen’s Authentic Green Corn Tamales are made fresh to order. Our garden-fresh corn is sliced right off the cob, and then sautéed in the perfect blend of savory spices. Mixed into our signature masa harina dough along with a mild salsa verde made with fresh tomatillos, cilantro, and fresh fire-grilled Mexican green chiles, this vegetarian delight is steamed to perfection and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.