Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Ahwatukee Foothills

Go
Ahwatukee Foothills restaurants
Toast

Ahwatukee Foothills restaurants that serve chili

La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili Plate$11.95
More about La Casa de Juana
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

3626 E Ray Road, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1111 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Ahwatukee Foothills

Cheesecake

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Ahwatukee Foothills to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston